New York City schools to close Monday to fight coronavirus

New York City is closing the nation's largest public school system, sending over 1.1 million children home in hopes of curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday that schools will close Monday through at least April 20 and possibly for the school year. And he says more measures to restrict movement of people were likely.

The decision follows a growing number of school closures in communities and entire states around the country and mounting pressure in New York from residents, City Council members and others.

The shutdown affects the city's nearly 1,900 public schools. Many private schools already have closed.

3/15/2020 11:17:30 PM (GMT -4:00)