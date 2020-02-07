New York DEC warns of avalanche risk in Adirondacks

A warning about avalanches from the state of New York.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation says the winter storm could create unsafe conditions for skiers, riders and hikers in the High Peaks region of the Adirondacks.

They're warning people to be careful and to be prepared.

Here are a few ways to stay safe if you do venture out:

-Stay on trails and avoid steep slopes on summits.

-Familiarize yourself with the terrain.

-Always know a safe way out.

-Always carry a shovel, probes and a transceiver with fresh batteries.

