New York Senate adjourns with Assembly to follow

The New York Senate has adjourned for the year after a long final day that saw votes on hundreds of bills.

The Democrat-led chamber completed its work early Friday morning.

One of the final bills to pass the Senate was a measure that would eliminate criminal penalties for the possession of less than 2 ounces (57 grams) of marijuana. Instead, those caught with small amounts of pot would be fined.

It would also allow for the expungement of past low-level marijuana convictions.

That bill was advanced after efforts to legalize marijuana stalled.

The Assembly was expected to pass the decriminalization bill early Friday before adjourning.

Other developments on the final day included the collapse of a bill to legalize paid gestational surrogacy, and the announcement of plan to overhaul solitary confinement.

6/21/2019 12:44:56 AM (GMT -4:00)