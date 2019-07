New York State Police welcome 228 new troopers

The New York State Police are welcoming 228 new state troopers following their graduation from the state police academy.

Wednesday's graduation ceremony in Albany caps more than six months of academic, physical and tactical training.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who addressed the graduating troopers, said there is "no greater or more noble calling" than protecting and serving the people of the state.

To mark the graduation, state police awarded several awards to new troopers who excelled at academic achievement, physical fitness and the use of firearms during training.

This year's firearms proficiency award went to 30-year-old Tpr. Jameson Canning, who served in the Marine Corps before signing up for the State Police. Officials say Canning scored 250 out of 250 during firearms training.

