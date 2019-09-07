New York State receiving federal grant to strengthen emergency services

Governor Cuomo says New York is taking major steps towards strengthening its emergency services.

The state is receiving a 10-million-dollar federal grant that will go towards improving 9-1-1 response and emergency service dispatch operations.

The funding is coming from the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

Throughout New York, counties provide the majority of 9-1-1 answering and dispatching operations.

All counties are eligible to apply to receive grant funds.