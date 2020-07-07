New York adds more states to travel advisory

New York is adding more states to its travel advisory, which requires people arriving in New York from those states to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

The new states on the list are Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

That brings the number of states on the list to 19. They are:

• Alabama

• Arkansas

• Arizona

• California

• Delaware

• Florida

• Georgia

• Iowa

• Idaho

• Kansas

• Louisiana

• Mississippi

• North Carolina

• Nevada

• Oklahoma

• South Carolina

• Tennessee

• Texas

• Utah

There were 10 deaths in New York state on Monday and 588 additional cases, bringing the total near 400,000.