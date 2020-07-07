New York adds more states to travel advisory

Arriving travelers walk by a sign in the baggage claim area of Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in New York. New York is asking visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates to quarantine for 14 days. The two-week quarantine will last two weeks from the time of last contact within the identified state. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) New York is adding more states to its travel advisory, which requires people arriving in New York from those states to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

The new states on the list are Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

That brings the number of states on the list to 19. They are:

• Alabama
• Arkansas
• Arizona
• California
• Delaware
• Florida
• Georgia
• Iowa
• Idaho
• Kansas
• Louisiana
• Mississippi
• North Carolina
• Nevada
• Oklahoma
• South Carolina
• Tennessee
• Texas
• Utah

There were 10 deaths in New York state on Monday and 588 additional cases, bringing the total near 400,000.

 