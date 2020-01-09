New York advocates urge solitary confinement changes

New York advocates are pushing a measure this session that would ban putting a prisoner in solitary confinement for more than 15 consecutive days.

Legislation supporters chanted at the State Capitol on Thursday and urged lawmakers to pass the proposal, which did not cross the finish line at the end of last year's session.

The measure would go further than a plan from Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders.

They say the plan would put a 30-day limit on solitary confinement and prohibit putting pregnant women and adolescents into isolation.

