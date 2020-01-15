New York again sends more to federal government than it gets

New York's comptroller says the state once again is paying much more in federal taxes than it receives in federal spending.

A report released Tuesday says New York paid $26.6 billion more in federal taxes in the fiscal year ending in 2018 than in got back in federal funds. New York has seen a gap dating back to 2013 when it totaled $19.9 billion.

Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says the ongoing trend makes it critical that the upcoming 2020 census is accurate and maximizes the state's population count.

New York is one of seven states that sends more to the federal government than it receives.

