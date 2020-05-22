New York beaches open Friday for swimming

New York's beaches are open starting Friday, but expect to see police officers alongside lifeguards.

State leaders say 16 state park beaches will open for swimming.

The rules you'll have to follow include: six feet distancing while swimming and on beaches and boardwalks, blankets and beach chairs 10 feet from others, wearing a mask when unable to social distance and no group activities.

We're told anyone who doesn't follow these rules will be asked to leave.

The beaches are expected to fill up quickly and not as many people will be allowed on them, so have another plan in place if you're turned away.