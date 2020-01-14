New York could include menthol in flavored tobacco ban

New York lawmakers could ban flavored tobacco products including menthol cigarettes amid growing concern over the tobacco industry's use of flavorings to attract young people and African-Americans.

A spokesman said Monday that the Democratic Senate Majority plans to pass a ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and prohibition on smokeless flavored tobacco products as soon as next week. It's less clear how lawmakers will act on a Senate Democrat's bill to ban all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

New York's governor has said he'll propose legislation this year to prohibit the sale of “all” flavored e-cigarettes and ban vaping ads targeted to youth.

