New York cash register store gets ready to cash in

In an age when some retailers and restaurants are going "cashless," there's a store in New York City where the cash register is king and the old family business faces the challenge of changing times.

As Brian Faerman puts it -- everyone collects something. ''I like cash registers,'' he said.

That dedication runs deep in Faerman's blood. His family has been selling these hulking metal machines since 1910, when Faerman's grandfather first arrived in New York from Poland.

"It's in my veins. You can see my father's footprints here while he would stand here and work at this table," Faerman said.

In the century since the business opened on the Lower East Side, the Faerman Cash Register Company has seen business decline in recent years. with people swiping to pay instead of pulling out cash.

Nick Maynard is lead analyst at Juniper Research based outside London. The firm's data shows that global transactions from digital commerce are exploding, from $641 billion in 2019 to a projected $1.1 trillion by 2024. Recent research from the Harvard Business Review shows 50 percent of consumers now use a card for a purchase as small as $4.50, about the price of a latte.

Still, Maynard believes cash will live to see another day. "The role of cash will persist for a while. I think we're having a lot of people saying that 'cash is dead.' I don't think that's necessarily the case," he said.

As cash commerce dwindles, Faerman is preparing to sell his building. "I'm very sad to leave the cash register business, because I don't want to. But the economy has changed, the world has changed," he said.

When Faerman's business does eventually close, he plans to take home all of the historic cash registers and tools that have been in his family for decades.

