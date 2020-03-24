Virus cases top 20,000 in NY as new restrictions start

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state surged to more than 20,000, with more than half the cases in New York City.

Cuomo promised 1,000 temporary hospital beds will be swiftly placed inside a vast Manhattan convention center as officials raced to prepare for an overwhelming number of coronavirus patients.

New Yorkers on Monday experienced their first full day of severe restrictions intended to curb the spread of the virus. All of the state's “nonessential” businesses were closed under an order that also banned nonessential gatherings of individuals.

3/23/2020 10:12:29 PM (GMT -4:00)