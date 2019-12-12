New York could try to keep alive flavored e-cigarette ban

New York's ban on flavored e-cigarettes is still held up in court but the state may try to keep it alive and expand it to include menthol.

The state's Public Health and Health Planning Council is set to vote Thursday to keep the emergency ban on the books for another 90 days.

The council had approved the ban in September but a state appeals court blocked the state from enforcing it in October.

Council members could also vote Thursday to ban menthol e-cigarette flavoring.

12/12/2019 1:32:11 AM (GMT -5:00)