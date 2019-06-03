New York couple charged with assault, lying to police

A New York couple face charges after lying to police about an assault in Tupper Lake.

State troopers responded around 12:35 a.m. Sunday to the Doubleneck Cafe on Route 3. They say Kimberly Watson, 34, told police she and her companion, Philip Mosher, 40, were attacked by unknown assailants with a knife. After investigating, troopers determined that Mosher and Watson were the ones involved in the fight.

The Long Lake couple were taken to the Adirondack Medical Center for treatment, including multiple stab wounds to Mosher's back and chest.

They were arrested on charges including assault and falsely reporting an incident.

