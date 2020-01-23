New York cracks down on tax benefits for delinquent property owners

The state of New York is cracking down on property owners who receive special benefits and haven't paid as much taxes.

Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a plan to deny School Tax Relief Program benefits to delinquent property owners. This would apply to homeowners who do not pay their property taxes. It would also require local governments to report tax delinquents to the Department of Taxation and Finance.

Homeowners would be excluded from the STAR benefit program until past-due property taxes are paid.

Cuomo's office says the STAR program provides $3.4 billion in relief from property taxes.