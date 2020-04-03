New York demands more federal funds to bolster state budget

New York lawmakers on Thursday were finalizing a state budget aimed at keeping state government running amid a crisis brought on by a virus outbreak that has hammered New York City and upended the economy.

Seated far apart from one another in the largely vacant chambers, lawmakers took final votes on budget bills. The exact size of the budget for the next year was unclear, but it will end up smaller than the $178 billion originally proposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Democratic Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said the budget "is not the budget that any of us hoped to pass at the beginning of the session.”

