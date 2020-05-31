New York dentists' office get green light to open

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says all dentists can re-open statewide on Monday.

Dentists' offices will be subject to state guidance on best practices for safety and social distancing.

It comes a few days after Phase 2 of re-opening began in New York's North Country. That allows for the opening of businesses including real estate, in-store retail, vehicle sales, commercial building management and hair salons and barbershops. All must follow strict health guidelines.

New cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations, intubations and deaths are all declining in New York as of Saturday.