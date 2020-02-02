New York deploys aid team to Puerto Rico earthquake areas

New York is sending building inspectors and mental health professionals to Puerto Rico to aid recovery efforts following a string of devastating earthquakes.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will lead a delegation to Puerto Rico along with the deployment of 26 bilingual mental health professionals and 25 state building inspectors.

The Democratic governor conducted a damage assessment during a trip two weeks ago. The ground in southwest Puerto Rico has been shaking since Dec. 28, toppling homes and schools. Cuomo says thousands of people are in shelters.

