New York emergency services win accreditation

New York state is now fully qualified through the National Emergency Management Accreditation Program. This is the third time since 2004 the state has achieved accreditation for its programs. That means emergency services surpassed national standards.

Programs and agencies are judged by response, planning, training and public information.

The state says it faces unique challenges with national security risks in the city and natural disaster risks in diverse landscapes everywhere else.

The qualification is valid for five years.