New York face-covering rule takes effect Friday

New rules requiring New Yorkers to cover their faces in public are going into effect as the state’s residents prepare for at least another month of social distancing.

Under the guidelines announced this week by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, everyone must wear a mask or face covering when in a public place and unable to maintain appropriate distance from others. Children younger than 2 and people with a medical reason why they can’t tolerate a mask are exempt.

The rule takes effect at 8 p.m. Friday. Cuomo announced Thursday that the state’s stay-at-home restrictions will last at least until May 15.

