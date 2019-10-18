New York fights stigma of mental illness for veterans

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) The state of New York is trying to fight the stigma of mental illness for veterans and service members.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, signed a bill as part of a public education initiative. It will help spread information about resources available to veterans and their families.
Many service members are at higher risk of mental illness and substance abuse because of trauma.
The bill will help link various agencies, including veteran services to help streamline these resources.