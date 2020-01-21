New York governor faces deadline to release budget

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces a Tuesday deadline to release a budget proposal expected to address a looming $6 billion deficit fueled by soaring Medicaid costs.

Advocacy groups from across the state are hoping for increased spending on schools, mental health programs, anti-poverty efforts, substance abuse prevention, environmental protection and infrastructure projects.

But the Democratic governor has warned of a tough budgetary season and says he won’t support new taxes to help close a budgetary gap.

His proposal will cover the next state budget, starting April 1.

