New York governor sets April 28 for special election

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has set an April 28 special election to fill the congressional seat left vacant when Republican Chris Collins pleaded guilty in an insider trading scandal.

The date coincides with the state's presidential primary.

Voters also will fill three vacant Assembly seats and one in the Senate.

Collins resigned Sept. 30 and pleaded guilty the next day to leaking confidential information about a pharmaceutical company. He was sentenced in January to more than two years in federal prison.

Republican leaders in the western New York district have endorsed state Sen. Chris Jacobs for Collins' seat. He will face Democrat Nate McMurray.

