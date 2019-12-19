New York governor wants to license debt collectors

New York's governor is proposing to license debt collectors to make sure they're following state law.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the proposal Thursday as part of the Democratic governor’s State of the State agenda for next year. He says he'll advance legislation on the issue.

The state's Department of Financial Services already regulates debt collectors. But Cuomo says the department has limited authority to require debt collectors to appear before administrative hearings or resolve consumer complaints.

An inquiry was sent to the New York State Collectors Association about Cuomo's plan.

