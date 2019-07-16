New York health officials warn of possible measles exposure

Health officials in Northern New York are warning of possible measles exposure from Canada being brought to our region.

The Clinton County Health Department says people in the area need to be aware.

They say visitors to Parc Safari in Hemingford may have been exposed to measles on Friday in the Feline Tunnel.

They say it happened between 1-3:15 p.m. on July 12.

Clinton County health officials are asking any residents who were there to call the health department at 518-565-4848.

Click here for more on the measles from the Clinton County Health Department.

The U.S. is in the midst of its worst measles outbreak in decades.