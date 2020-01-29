New York judge strikes down prosecutor misconduct commission

A New York judge has struck down a law that would have created a state commission tasked with investigating prosecutorial misconduct.

Justice David Weinstein declared the law unconstitutional in a decision issued Tuesday, marking a win for a prosecutors' association that sued over the statute.

The law would have set up an 11-member commission to probe misconduct claims against New York state district attorneys and their assistants.

The panel would have been appointed by the governor, Legislature and New York’s chief judge.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo first signed the law in 2018 and later approved amendments after constitutionality concerns were raised.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)