New York kicks in $7.5M streetlight upgrades

Municipalities across New York are eligible for millions of dollars in state funding for installation of smart street lights.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that $7.5 million in funding is available for municipalities as part of the Smart Street Lighting NY program.

The program aims to replace at least 500,000 street lights across the state with energy-saving LED technology by 2025.

Municipalities can apply for up to $500,000 in funding. The cities of Albany, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers are eligible for $2.5 million. The other $5 million will go toward other municipalities.

The funding was approved Wednesday by the New York Power Authority board of trustees.

Cuomo says upgrading street lighting will improve public safety and help the environment.

