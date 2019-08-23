New York law takes aim at 'pension poaching'

Pension poaching is a growing scam nationwide. It involves financial planners, insurance agents and others targeting elderly and disabled veterans.

A new law in New York is aimed at protecting people.

The Pension-Poaching Prevention Act stops entities from selling unnecessary services to veterans and their dependents.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office says scammers claim they're helping veterans get benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs when they're actually working to convincing veterans to move their assets to qualify for benefits they can't get.

The bill will take effect in four months.