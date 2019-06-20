New York lawmakers OK farmworker rights bill

Lawmakers in Albany have voted to give farmworkers the right to organize, collect overtime and get a day off.

The Democrat-led Senate and Assembly passed the legislation Wednesday after several hours of debate.

Under current law, farm laborers do not have the right to organize. The proposal would change that, and ensure that farmworkers earn overtime if they work more than 60 hours a week. They would also be guaranteed one day of rest each week.

Supporters, including many farm laborers, their advocates and groups including the Catholic Church, say the workers deserve the same rights and benefits as other workers. Many farm owners had warned that the measure could dramatically increase farm labor costs.

Lawmakers passed the bill as they prepare to adjourn for the year this week.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/19/2019 10:00:45 PM (GMT -4:00)