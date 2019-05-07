New York lawmakers consider physician-assisted death bill

Vermont passed the Death with Dignity or Physician-Assisted Suicide Bill in 2013 after years of debate. There are eight states and the District of Columbia that now legally allow medical aid in dying, and now, New York wants to be added to the list. Our Kelly O'Brien spoke with critics and supporters of the bill.

Death can be a hard topic to discuss, especially when a person is talking about ending their own life.

Those in favor of the bill say a person should have the right to choose what happens to their body.

Critics say they need to have more knowledge and that a person might not know exactly what they are capable of until dealing with trauma.

"This is controversial," said Robert Poulin of the North Country Center for Independence.

Assembly Bill A.2694-- currently in committee-- is related to medical aid in dying. The bill would allow a person to take life-ending medication, known as death with dignity or physician-assisted suicide.

"I'm always someone who believes people should be in charge of their body anyway from the time they're of maturity until they die," said Janet Duprey, a former Republican New York assemblywoman.

Under the bill, there are several criteria a patient must meet before getting the medications. First, a person must have an incurable and irreversible illness or a condition that has been medically confirmed that will result in death within six months. They must be over 18, in the right mental state to make the decision and must administer the medications themselves.

"Many people get the medication and then opt not to use it. It's the knowing they can if they want to," Duprey said.

Duprey has championed the bill since it was first introduced in 2015. She says it's personal for her. Duprey's dying mother decided to remove her feeding tube. She passed 11 days later.

"So there was a woman who was obviously determined, she knew what she wanted, she wanted to make her own choice, she wanted to die with whatever dignity she had left," Duprey said.

Advocates like Duprey say a person shouldn't have to suffer from the pain. But critics say it's about how we value life.

"There's already a mountain to climb when you are talking about people with disabilities and valuing their life," Poulin said.

Poulin and other disability advocacy groups are against this bill. They worry it doesn't provide enough protection or options for those who are disabled or could be coerced by people.

"People looking outside view the quality of life as less," Poulin said.

He says he understands why people want the choice, but that they should make sure they have all the information first.

"Experience teaches us that we can handle a lot more than we think," Poulin said.

Last month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would sign the legislation to allow life-ending medication from a physician but his support would depend on how the legislation is written.

Click here to read the full bill.