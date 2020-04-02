New York lawmakers fail to pass state budget before deadline

New York lawmakers were preparing to work late to pass a budget that is expected to cut school aid as the coronavirus outbreak roils the state's economy.

Lawmakers failed Tuesday night to pass a budget in place by Wednesday, the start of the state's fiscal year.

Several lawmakers have stressed the importance of timely passing a budget that ensures state government is working amid a crisis that's already cost the state $1 billion.

But many details about the magnitude of spending cuts, the governor's authority over adjusting state spending throughout the upcoming year and just what new laws will be included in the budget remain unclear.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/1/2020 7:25:32 PM (GMT -4:00)