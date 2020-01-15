New York lawmakers seek right to a lawyer for immigrants

Individuals facing deportation would have a statutory right to a lawyer if they can't afford one under legislation introduced Wednesday.

State Sen. Brad Hoylman, who is sponsoring the legislation, said immigrants with attorneys are more likely to win their case compared to those without.

Under the current system, his office says people facing deportation must depend on nonprofit attorneys or go up against the system by themselves.

