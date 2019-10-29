New York laws on political signs

Election signs are popping up along New York roads as voters get ready to hit the polls on Tuesday.

That has some people asking about the rules on political signs.

According to the state, municipalities in New York get to make their own rules when it comes to political signs.

In Plattsburgh, signs can go up any time in support of a campaign but they can only stay up for 45 days. And they must be taken down three days after the election. If they aren't, the town can fine the candidate.