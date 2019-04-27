New York looking to boost volunteer firefighter numbers

The Morrisonville Volunteer Fire Department has a new building and new engines, but what they don't have are new volunteers.

“We used to have a waiting list where people wanted to get into the department and today we don't,” said Chief Shawn Favreau of the Morrisonville Fire Department.

Empty lockers, used as storage, are visible in the fire house and Chief Favreau says their crew isn't getting any younger.

“We have a lot of old time members in this department,” the chief says he doesn't believe a generational issue is what’s making it tough to fill the lockers. He says people are busy and the job takes time and money, plus hours of training.

“It takes a lot of effort to be fire department. Plus work to support your family at home and dedicate yourself to the community,” said Chief Favreau.

Down the road in Plattsburgh, what looked like a major emergency response with multiple fire departments in a downtown parking lot, was actually part of a statewide recruitment event to bring in new volunteers. Volunteer departments from around the North Country showed off their gear, hoping to spark some interest.

“There is absolutely a need,” said Assistant Chief Chuck Kostyk of the Cadyville Fire Department.”

Officials hoped letting the public get up close to the emergency vehicles and speaking with other fire fighters, would spark interest in future volunteers.

“If it plants that seed and we get somebody six months or a year from now. We have accomplished what we are looking for,” said Assistant Chief Kostyk. At the department in Cadyville, he says calls are going up and volunteer numbers are going down.

“Compared to ten years ago we are probably 25% - 30% below the numbers we had ten years ago,” but despite the decline in numbers, Kostyk says that the service he provides is what makes it worth it.

“It's probably the greatest feeling in the world being able to help your community,” said Kostyk.

And Chief Farveau agrees, he asks you to join a crew to help your neighbors.

“That one time when you help that one person, doesn't matter if its every ten years, you made that sacrifice for that person and I think if people felt that... they would come along to the department,” said Chief Farveau.