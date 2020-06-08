New York man admits threatening to kill Schumer, Schiff

A western New York man has pleaded guilty to making voicemail death threats against U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and Rep. Adam Schiff.

Federal prosecutors say Salvatore Lippa, 57, of the Rochester suburb of Greece, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of threatening a U.S. official.

Lippa admitted he left the threatening voicemail messages for the two Democrats in January and February because he was angered over impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison when he's sentenced Sept. 1.

