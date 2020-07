A New York man is accused of driving drunk with two children in the car with him.

State police say Friday night at around 10:30 p.m., troopers stopped 29 year-old Trey Hood of Crown Point, New York in Shoreham, Vermont.

During the stop, troopers detected possible impairment and placed Hood under arrest for DUI following a screening.

He will appear in Addison County District Court on DUI charges in September.