Police say a Keeseville man stabbed a woman in the head with a fork.

John Morrow, 64, faces charges of assault.

New York state police say it happened Tuesday in Ausable. They say Morrow stuck the fork in the top of a 69-year-old woman's head. She was taken to the hospital with puncture wounds to her head.

Morrow was arraigned and released but is due back in court at a later date.