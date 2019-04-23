New York maple farm switches to solar power

A maple farm is switching to cleaner energy.

Riverside Maple Farms in Glenville, N.Y. is flipping the switch to 100 percent solar energy.

It's the first farm in upstate New York to tap into solar energy.

"Being able to put in the solar to be a responsible steward and provide clean natural energy to make our syrup, to run our kitchen, to keep the lights on for our visitors, that's it just embodies what it is that we do," said Erica Welch, Riverside Maple Farms Co-Owner.

The USDA's 2017 Ag census says across the country, renewable source usage on farms and ranches is up 132 percent.

The step Riverside Maple is taking is the first in the town of Glenville.

"We at the town are doing the same, we're gonna be building two actual solar farms to power the town and we're very excited. The excess will be sold on the market to the residents for those want to buy green energy," said Chris Keotzle, Glenville Town Supervisor.