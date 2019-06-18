New York middle school students tackle plastics problem

Students in Clinton County, New York, are working to change the world one step at a time by learning about different kinds of plastics and their effects on the environment.

Eighth graders at Beekmantown Central School are break out their Chrome Books to research the impact plastics leave on the planet. "Kills 100,000 marine life a year," said student Trinity Terpstra. "It's said that we use about five million plastic straws a day in the U.S. and that's enough to circle the earth 2.5 times in one day."

The class has made petitions, com up with clever ways to ditch six-pack rings, get rid of single-use plastic bags, and something that might not come to mind when you think of plastic. "It's not a plastic everyone talks about. it's styrofoam. People see it as styrofoam, not plastic, said student Taylor Slagenwhite.

"I didn't know much about it. I heard that it wasn't very good for the environment so I wanted to learn why it wasn't good for the environment," Terpstra said.

In their research students found out styrofoam has an even longer lifespan than Twinkies -- and that says something. "It takes 500 years to decompose, so it like never decomposes," said student Ethan Owen.

And you might want to switch to a reusable cup for that morning coffee after Owen explains how the hot liquid has the potential to break down the coating in the styrofoam and leave you drinking what the cup is made of. "Those chemicals, styrene and benzene, will go into your system and it can get into your tissue, blood stream. It can give you hearing loss, vision loss and concentration issues," he said.

The students say what they have learned will change how they look at plastic and how they'll use it for years to come. "It's definitely changed my point of view with it," Terpstra said.

The students presented their research to the town board with hopes to change the town's plastic use. Town officials were impressed and recommended they work with the school board and make changes in the district as well as making calls to state lawmakers.