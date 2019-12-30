New York minimum wage changes go into effect Tuesday

New York's lowest-paid workers will get a raise on Tuesday.

The minimum wage is rising to $15 for all workers in New York City. Workers elsewhere in the state will make less: $13 in the city's near suburbs and $11.80 upstate.

The changes officially go into effect Tuesday.

This year, Democrats who won newfound majorities in state legislatures and grabbed governors' seats in 2018 successfully pushed to raise the minimum wage in several states. But New York City is moving faster than many.

