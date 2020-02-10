New York mom charged with theft, leaving child alone

Police say a New York woman had a 4-year-old child with her when she stole $1,149 in merchandise from the Walmart in Plattsburgh. They say she later left the child at another business in the town.

The first incident happened Saturday at about 7 p.m.

Police say Christina Nasti, 32, of Esopus, was arrested and charged with grand larceny after the shoplifting allegations at Walmart.

Shortly after 10 p.m., New York State Police were called to Sweet Frog in Plattsburgh for a report of a child left alone in the store.

Investigators say Nasti was arrested again and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.