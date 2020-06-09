New York nursing homes ask state to ease virus test mandate

Nursing homes are asking New York regulators to ease up on a twice-weekly coronavirus testing mandate for their employees.

Organizations that represent nursing homes sent a letter to state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker Tuesday saying the state requirement creates financial and practical burdens that make it harder to provide quality care to residents. They want to reduce testing to once a week. The request comes as all regions of the state are easing lockdown restrictions.

A spokeswoman said the Department of Health is reviewing the letter along with testing data and input from other stakeholders. Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 46 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, including 16 in nursing homes.

