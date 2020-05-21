WATCH LIVE: Cuomo COVID-19 update

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York will allow small religious gatherings starting Thursday.

Cuomo will hold his daily media briefing at 11:30 a.m.

Religious gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed statewide as long as participants wear masks and practice social distancing. The state also is allowing drive-in and parking lot services.

New York recorded 112 new deaths from the virus Tuesday, a slight increase from 105 the previous day but still lower than past weeks. There were 5,570 people hospitalized statewide, continuing a slow decline that began in mid-April.

