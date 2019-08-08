New York picks projects to fight climate change

New York State is spending more money to fight climate change by researching the movement of animals.

The Energy Research and Development Authority announced it selected five multiyear projects. They total more than $2 million to study environmental and commercial fishing topics.

This is part of the effort to develop offshore wind generators.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Green New Deal goal is to have 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind by 2035.

Here are the projects:

-A two-year, $500,000 plan to develop safe and efficient access to fishing grounds.

-A one-year, nearly $300,000 project to develop products that assess fishery management and ecosystems.

-A three-year, nearly $500,000 project to better understand the links between forage fish and seabirds.

-$500,000 to develop a 3D flow model of wildlife movement.

-A two-year, nearly $300,000 project to develop guidelines for transmitters that monitor birds and bats.