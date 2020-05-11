New York police identify suspect in officer-involved shooting

We have an update on a police-involved shooting in the town of Moriah in Northern New York.

New York State Police are now identifying the suspect as Jason Shaw, 33, of Moriah.

The police involved in the incident were Tprs. Christopher Markwica and Adam Duquette.

Police say it happened Saturday morning. They say the suspect rammed the troopers' patrol vehicles and then attempted to run the troopers over, and that's when they fired at Shaw.

The troopers were treated for their injuries and released.

Shaw is in stable condition at the UVM Medical Center.