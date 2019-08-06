New York prohibits undetectable knives

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a law banning undetectable knives in New York.

Those are knives that would not trigger an alarm on a metal detector.

The law signed Tuesday bans the making, transportation, shipment and possession of undetectable knives.

People found with one could get up to a year in jail.

In a statement, Cuomo, D-New York, said, in part, "Undetectable knives are meant to be used by trained members of our police and military forces for covert operations-- not regular civilians attempting to sneak weapons past metal detectors."