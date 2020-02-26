NY readies $40M in emergency funds for coronavirus response

New York state plans to move $40 million in emergency funds to the Department of Health for staffing and equipment if it needs to respond to a coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Wednesday.

He plans to propose legislation to give the DOH commissioner more authority. That's to ensure local health departments and public and private hospitals take certain actions as needed.

The department will review protocols and best practices to make sure they're ready to combat the spread of the virus.

There are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York. As of Wednesday, samples from 27 New Yorkers had been sent to the CDC; 26 came back negative and one result is still pending.