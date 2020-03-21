New York reviewing sites for more hospital beds, Cuomo says

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York is reviewing places to put new hospital beds in response to the coronavirus outbreak, including New York City's main convention center and some state university campuses.

Cuomo said Saturday at a news briefing that the goal is to get hospital capacity up to 75,000 beds from around 50,000.

He says possible locations for temporary hospitals include Stony Brook University and SUNY College at Old Westbury on Long Island and the Westchester County Center, in addition to Manhattan's Javits Center.

He says the hospitals would be operated by the Army Corps of Engineers.

