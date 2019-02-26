New York seeks tax law input from forest landowners

New York officials are planning a series of public meetings to give forest landowners the opportunity to have their say on the state's forest tax law program.

The law was enacted in 1974 to give landowners with 50 acres or more of qualifying land an incentive to continue growing trees. The Department of Environmental Conservation says there are more than 3,400 landowners and more than 1.2 million acres of private forest land enrolled in the program.

Upcoming meetings will address areas of the program that could be improved including increasing compliance, reducing administrative burdens and improving forestry outcomes. Eight meetings are scheduled around the state through the end of March.

Private landowners own 75 percent of New York's forests.

