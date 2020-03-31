New York seeks way forward on budget amid virus outbreak

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and lawmakers are trying to find their way forward on a state budget despite uncertainty about the size of the financial toll the coronavirus outbreak will take.

The Democratic governor has suggested lawmakers could pass a budget that slashes state spending for now and gives his administration authority to increase spending later, as federal aid arrives.

Democrats and Republicans have spoken in support of expanding Cuomo's authority on the budget amid the public health emergency.

There is an April 1 deadline to pass the state budget that was largely ignored in Albany before Cuomo came into office in 2011.

